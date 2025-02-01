Bucks Could Reunite With Former Forward Following Trade Deadline
Would the Milwaukee Bucks want to reunite with a former critical rotation piece of their 2021 championship squad this season?
Veteran forward P.J. Tucker had been away from the L.A. Clippers all year while his representatives and the team worked on potential deals. He finally got his wish, per Shams Charania and Bobby Marks of ESPN.
L.A. is reportedly flipping Tucker, deep-bench center Mo Bamba, cash considerations and a future second round draft pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for reserve center Drew Eubanks and former champion sharpshooting combo guard Patty Mills.
As Marks notes, the deal will help the Clippers carve out $4 million in space below the league's first luxury tax apron, in addition to adding a present-day frontcourt upgrade over Bamba and Tucker for the 28-20 Clippers.
L.A. is currently the Western Conference's No. 6 seed, and has its eyes trained on potentially vaulting higher.
There's a chance Tucker and his expiring $11.5 million contract could be traded away from the Jazz ahead of Thursday's deadline. He hasn't played a single game for L.A. this year, so his value would come from the cap relief he'd be giving a new team in a deal.
Should Utah not find a new home for the 39-year-old vet, he may opt to negotiate a buyout and — should he clear waivers — look to sign with a team of his choosing.
The Bucks in theory could be a good landing place for Tucker, should team president and general manager Jon Horst think he has anything left to give.
Tucker was flipped to the Bucks from the Hoston Rockets midway through the 2020-21 season, and became a critical two-way contributor.
He was a reserve during his 20 regular season games with the Bucks, averaging a scant 2.6 points on .391/.394/.600 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals.
Tucker was promoted to a starting gig for the Bucks. In 23 bouts en route to the title (19 starts), the 6-foot-5 vet notched 4.3 points on a .388/.322/.750 slash line, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per bout.
