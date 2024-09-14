3x NBA All-Star Disrespects Michael Jordan on Wild All-Time List
This offseason has been filled with a plethora of wildly disrespectful takes about Michael Jordan and his era. It seems like week after week, a new player from the modern era finds something new to say about Jordan for shock value. 3x NBA All-Star Trae Young is that new player of the week.
During an episode of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast", Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young was asked to build his all-time starting five lineups in the NBA.
Young immediately started his list by having Kobe Bryant at the shooting guard position.
"I got to have Bean at two, Kobe at my two," Young said.
After putting Kobe Bryant in the two-spot, Trae put himself at the one, Kevin Durant at three, LeBron James at the four, and Shaq at the five. He then proceeded to put Michael Jordan as the Sixth Man on the team.
"If I wasn't starting, I'd put Mike in my place," Young said. "So, I can't put him at the three, 'cause that's KD's (Kevin Durant) spot. That's Oklahoma City, that's one of my idols. And then LeBron (James) at the four and then I'm putting (Shaquille O'Neal) at the five."
Trae Young's statement sounds so blasphemous that it doesn't even sound real. To create a list of an All-Time starting lineup that has Michael Jordan coming off of the bench is unheard of. It's worth noting that Young said Jordan would be in his spot if he didn't put himself on that list, but to put arguably the greatest player of all time off the bench is hard to take in.
