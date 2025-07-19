Bulls Announce Yuki Kawamura Signing, Waive 6-foot-2 Guard
The NBA Summer League is not only an opportunity for teams to get a glimpse into what their recent draft picks and other younger players look like, but it's a chance for players to earn a roster spot in the NBA for next season. Whether that be a standard contract, two-way deal, or even just an Exhibit 10 deal to training camp, players are all competing for the handful of spots.
For Chicago Bulls Summer League guard Yuki Kawamura, he was not brought back by the Memphis Grizzlies after occupying one of their two-way spots last season. After an impressive showing in Las Vegas, highlighted by a 20-point, 10-assist outing, the Bulls have made things official on a deal with the Japanese star.
The following shared by the Bulls via a press release: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Yuki Kawamura (YOO-kee kah-wah-MOO-rah) to a two-way contract. In a related move, Chicago has waived guard Jahmir Young."
Young served as the Bulls' starting point guard through the five games in Las Vegas, averaging 13.6 points and 4.0 assists. His numbers were heavily weighted by a 40-point outing against the Milwaukee Bucks, a Bulls franchise Summer League record.
"[Kawamura's] team-leading 31 total assists was the second-most assists by a Bulls player in a single Las Vegas Summer League session since at least 2013, and he was one of three players to average at least 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game throughout NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025 play."
Young's 40-point outing might not have been enough to keep his spot with the Bulls, but it should make him a strong candidate to land a two-way spot elsewhere.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React To Yuki Kawamura's Major Bulls Contract News
Breaking: Chicago Bulls Sign Fan Favorite Yuki Kawamura