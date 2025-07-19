New Report on Warriors' Trade Interest in Bulls Star
The Golden State Warriors have been tied to Nikola Vucevic multiple times throughout the last few seasons, but the latest reporting from NBA insider Jack L. Fischer indicates that the Warriors no longer have an interest in acquiring the 34-year-old Bulls star.
In a recent video breakdown for Bleacher Report on YouTube, Fischer explained that the Warriors actually wanted Lonzo Ball from Chicago in a potential Jonathan Kuminga trade and they lacked a desire to trade for Vucevic after Ball was traded to Cleveland last
"Kuminga’s representation was trying to figure out some sign-and-trade scenario that would have gotten both Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga paid in Chicago," Fischer said. “I think that was something that would have been more likely if the Bulls waited and had Lonzo Ball to send back to Golden State instead of that deal that they already made with Cleveland.
“That would have been something Golden State would have liked. There's the thought that Nikola Vucevic would be a potential outgoing piece in a sign-and-trade, that the Warriors have had some interest there. I don't think the Warriors have much interest in Nikola Vucevic.”
The 14-year NBA veteran Vucevic averaged 18.5 points in 73 appearances this past season, his highest scoring average since the 2020-21 season. Vucevic is a two-time NBA All-Star, making the team twice as a member of the Orlando Magic in 2019 and 2021. Vucevic was traded to Chicago in March 2021 in a deal that saw the Bulls part ways with Wendell Carter, Otto Porter, and two first-round picks
