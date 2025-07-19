Breaking: Chicago Bulls Sign Fan Favorite Yuki Kawamura
Memphis Grizzlies fans had a rather up-and-down season last year, as Ja Morant battled injuries and the team fired head coach Taylor Jenkins right before the start of the postseason. In terms of the positives, fans grew a certain attachment to Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura, who was on a two-way contract with the team. However, Kawamura wasn't brought back by Memphis this offseason.
Looking to prove his worth, Kawamura joined the Chicago Bulls on a Summer League deal, looking to earn his spot in the league for next year. After his first game with the Bulls in the Summer League, he shared that he just wanted to sign a contract for next year. Following his 20 points and 10 assists against the Utah Jazz, Kawamura got what he wanted.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bulls and Kawamura have agreed to a two-way contract for next season. Kawamura posted averages of 9.6 points, 6.6 assists, and 2.2 steals across five Summer League games coming off the bench. While Kawamura could've signed anywhere, he's staying put in Chicago.
Kawamura will be allowed to be active in a maximum of 50 NBA games this next season, due to the restrictions of a two-way contract. Even if he doesn't see the court much, Kawamura Bulls jerseys are sure to be one of the top sellers next season.
Assuming that Josh Giddey is brought back by Chicago, Kawamura will slot behind Giddey, Tre Jones, and Jevon Carter in the depth chart when he sees minutes for the Bulls next season.
