Tre Jones May Have Just Changed A Lot for the Chicago Bulls

Look, does it sound hyperbolic to say that Tre Jones' career-high performance on Tuesday night is going to change everything for the Chicago Bulls? Absolutely. That's why I went with "a lot!"

While the Bulls may have walked off the Toyota Center floor with a 119-113 loss, the show that the reserve guard put on can not be ignored. Jones was easily the biggest reason why this matchup ended up being one of the most competitive games in the NBA this season. Jones drained a tough reverse layup with 3:10 left on the clock to give Chicago the advantage and force the 34th lead change of the game. The Rockets would go on to snatch the lead back one more time, making it a season-high 35 lead changes!

By the end of the first half, it was clear that Jones was ready to keep his team alive for as long as he could. He walked into the locker room with 13 points on 5-6 shooting from the field and 7 assists. He quite literally would not miss a field goal for the rest of the night, repeatedly picking apart the Houston Rockets' serviceable defense off the bounce.

Just a fantastic performance from Tre Jones in HOU: 34 PTS (11-12 FG, 7-8 FT)



Hopefully it serves as a reminder to himself that he can be a difference-maker off the dribble. A smart driver who can play at multiple speeds. He doesn't always need to take a back seat to facilitate!

When the final buzzer sounded, Jones walked off the floor with a career-high 34 points on 11-12 shooting. This included a career-high five made threes, as well as a 7-8 shooting display from the free throw line. The guard's previous career-high rested at 30 points, which he scored against the Chicago Bulls in 2024 while with the Spurs (Fun & Crazy Fact: That was also on January 13).

Jones' performance also put him among some elite company. Only 24 players in NBA history have ever had a game where they have scored 34+ points on 90+ percent shooting from the field, per Stathead. From Wilt Chamberlain to Charles Barkley to Shaquille O'Neal to Nikola Jokic, the list is full of some of the best to ever do it.

Now, did some occasional head-scratchers make it? Sure. Milwaukee's Taurean Prince has joined history, as has Toronto's Sandro Mamukelashvili (while with the Spurs). But it's still a remarkably impressive accomplishment – the kind where you can not help but think about the impact it might have on Chicago moving forward.

Will Tre Jones Become a Hot Commodity?

I hate to tie everything back to the trade deadline, but it is that time of year!

All things considered, Tre Jones' play before last night was already strong enough to wonder if a team could come calling. He has averaged 12.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game this season. Even more impressive, he has done so while averaging a 53.8 percent clip from the field and only turning the ball over 1.4 times a night.

Jones has always been respected for his efficient distribution skills. He's an extremely high-IQ player who can set teammates up for success by both pushing the pace in transition and breaking teams down in the halfcourt. In fact, his 4.04 assist-to-turnover ratio is the 8th highest among players who have appeared in at least 30 games this season and average at least 26 minutes a night.

Throw in the fact that he continues to show real consistency as both a downhill scorer and defender, and there is no question that his trade intrigue should only go up. Jones has scored 15 or more points 11 times this season, and he has repeatedly come through with big buckets in crunch time. His 41 steals also lead the team and rank 39th among NBA guards. Yes, his six-foot-one frame will work against him at times, but he is a willing and pesky perimeter defender.

A performance like last night puts everything on display for guard-needy teams and shows them what Jones may be able to offer on any given night. To be sure, no one is going to trade for Jones under the assumption that this is who he can be game in and game out, but knowing he's capable of such an outing is not nothing.

For teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Rockets, why wouldn't you consider Jones as someone who can fill your point guard void? This feels particularly true when we consider that he is owed only $8.0 million a year over the next two seasons! There is a real scenario where that quickly begins to look like one of the most valuable contracts in the NBA.

Speaking of which, this is the same reason why the Bulls might begin to take him off the table. Jones is still only 25 years old, and they just re-signed him this past offseason. The front office is clearly high on what he can do. If anything, Jones' play may give the organization an even bigger reason to move on from Coby White or Ayo Dosunmu at this trade deadline. He is showing Arturas Karnisovas that he is capable of taking on a bigger role in the backcourt.

The Bulls are still very much a team that is in need of assets and upside. Jones could prove to be the perfect example of both. Unless the phones do begin to ring off the hook in the coming weeks, giving him a chance to take on even more responsibility over the next year-plus may be the right move. While it's possible his value doesn't change much at all, it's also very possible that he looks like an increasingly important contributor who can either help you win in the future or strike a bigger trade.

If one thing is for sure, Jones has given the front office a lot to think about. He was initially someone expected to have a rather modest role and impact on a team headed nowhere. The former couldn't be further from the truth so far this season, and that could end up having a real effect on the latter.