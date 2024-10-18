Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign Former New Orleans Pelicans Player
The Chicago Bulls will play their final NBA preseason game on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Currently an even .500 on the preseason with a 2-2 record, Chicago is looking to keep the Cavaliers winless, who enter this game 0-3 on the preseason.
Following this game against the Cavaliers, the Bulls will prepare for their regular season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 23.
It was announced on Friday by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that the Bulls had made a roster move. Recently agreeing to an Exhibit 10 contract with former Pelicans forward EJ Liddell, Chicago has reportedly converted the former second round pick into a two-way contract
Via Scotto: “The Chicago Bulls and forward EJ Liddell have agreed to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. The Illinois native impressed during training camp and is now set to remain with the organization heading into the 2024-25 season.”
Liddell appeared in eight games for the Pelicans last season, and was selected 41st overall by them in the 2022 NBA draft. Just 23 years old, Liddell is getting an opportunity to join a rebuilding Bulls team where he could potentially play his way into a legitimate role.
This two-way opportunity will give Liddell the chance to spend time with the NBA club, but he will likely spend most of his time with the Windy City Bulls (Chicago’s G League affiliate).
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade