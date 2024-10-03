Chicago Bulls Reveal New Lonzo Ball Video NBA Fans Will Love
Lonzo Ball was selected second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA draft. While he never became the future All-Star he was touted as coming out of of UCLA, Ball did become a very quality starting guard in the NBA.
In 252 NBA games (239 starts), Ball has averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. This production has come with solid defense and improved shooting.
While he appeared in just 35 games for the Chicago Bulls in the 2021-22 season, which was his most recent season, Ball made 42.3 percent of his three-pointers on 7.4 attempts per game.
In a video on Wednesday, the Bulls shared footage of Ball where he looks to be getting back to that form.
As previously mentioned, Ball has not appeared in an NBA game since that 2021-22 season. The Bulls guard has stated multiple times this offseason he plans to play on opening night, which will be a great moment for him and the Bulls organization.
“They've been with me the whole step of the way,” Ball said on media day of the Bulls organization. “I have nothing but love and respect for them. That's why when I put the jersey on, I'm gonna give it my all… I still feel like I have a lot of basketball left to play, and they do as well. That's why I'm still here."
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade