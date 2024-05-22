Chicago Bulls Star Absolutely Blasts Atlanta Hawks
Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball does not like the Atlanta Hawks - at all.
While there hasn't been any apparent beef between the Chicago Bulls in the playoffs or regular season of any kind throughout the past few years, it seem like there's definitely something brewing.
During an episode of Lonzo Ball's The WAE Show podcast, Ball was asked about the Atlanta Hawks winning the number one pick in the 2024 NBA draft and had a very unexpected response. Simply put, Ball is not a fan of the Hawks.
"I don't give a f**k, Ball said about the Hawks winning the number one pick. "I hope they get worse to be honest. Restart."
The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks faced off in the Play-In Tournament this season where the Bulls eliminated the Hawks. Other than that, it's tough to see where this hate Lonzo Ball has for the Hawks came from. What makes it even more confusing is that Lonzo Ball wasn't even playing during that game.
In fact, Lonzo Ball has never faced the Atlanta Hawks as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Ball has only faced the Atlanta Hawks four times in his career - three times on the Lakers and once on the Pelicans. In those four games, Lonzo Ball averaged 11.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 8.0 rebounds.
If there's one fun question to ask Lonzo Ball during the 2024-25 NBA season, it's about his beef with the Atlanta Hawks.
