Atlanta Hawks Star Named Dream Trade Target for Chicago Bulls

Could the Chicago Bulls make this trade?

Nov 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) slaps hands with guard Dejounte Murray (5) after he makes a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Bulls could go in several different directions this summer. While many expect them to finally rebuild, could more of a re-tool be their course of action?

If DeMar DeRozan re-signs with the Bulls, it is reasonable to assume they will not be looking to fully rebuild. That said, this current roster is not working, so things need to change. In a recent article, Bleacher Report named one dream trade target for every team, and suggested the Bulls could benefit from acquiring Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray.

"Chicago finished 28th last season in assist percentage (59.4 percent), with DeRozan's 5.3 assists per game leading the team," Bleacher Report wrote. "Murray put up 21.1 points and 9.2 assists in his last year as a starting point guard with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021-22, being named an All-Star in the process. A new starting backcourt of Murray and Coby White, both at 6'5", would take playmaking pressure off of White, allowing him to attack more as a scorer."

At 27 years old, Murray could also serve as somewhat of a bridge between this era of Bulls basketball and the next one. Helping Chicago remain competitive now, Murray could also be a piece they build around going forward - assuming they do not continue to just run back this current roster.

