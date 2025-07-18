Chicago Bulls Star Makes Major Career Announcement
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is nearing the end of his career. He'll be 35 years old by the time next season starts on the last year of his contract, and it'll be his 15th NBA season.
Before the 2025-26 season tips off, he'll be playing in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket tournament for Montenegro, which starts at the end of August. However, there is a strong chance that this is his last time competing for his national team.
"I think after the EuroBasket, that'll be it," Vucevic told Vijesti, via FIBA. "I'll give my best, enjoy it, and try to achieve the best result possible. I'm entering the final phase of my career. My focus will shift to rest during summers, to be with my family. It's not 100 percent certain, but at the moment I believe these will be my last games for the national team."
Vucevic has been playing for Montenegro since he was drafted, first starting during the 2011 NBA lockout. Despite being born in Switzerland, his father is Montenegrin, and they moved back to Montenegro after a long time in Belgium, where his father played professionally.
Although Vucevic is uncertain, if he could lead Montenegro to a EuroBasket championship, that would automatically enter them into the FIBA World Cup in 2026, and it may be hard for him to pass that up. He'll be joined by only one other NBA player, Javonte Green, who has dual citizenship with Montenegro and the United States.
If Vucevic is already considering retirement from international play, it's fair to wonder how much longer he'll play in the NBA. The Bulls could look to move him, as he's currently the only player on the roster older than 30, and the Bulls don't project to be very competitive this season.
