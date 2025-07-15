New Report on Josh Giddey's Potential Contract in Free Agency
The Chicago Bulls and guard Josh Giddey have reportedly been stuck at an impasse over contract negotiations for the restricted free agent, but the latest update indicates that there may be some progress being made between the two parties.
According to ESPN's Jamal Collier, Giddey has had multiple meetings with team personnel in Las Vegas throughout the past week, and the two sides are now expected to reach an agreement at some point this summer.
"The stalemate between Giddey and the Bulls continues into another week as the market for restricted free agents remains cold," Collier wrote. "Giddey was present in Las Vegas and had lunch with Bulls coach Billy Donovan, sources told ESPN, and Bulls executives were scheduled to meet with Giddey's agent during the week."
While Giddey was initially hopeful that there would be more of a market for his services after a relatively solid year in Chicago, the reality is that the lack of cap space throughout the league gave the Bulls the necessary leverage to bring Giddey back to the negotiating table
"Multiple sources told ESPN they expect Giddey and the Bulls to eventually come to a contract agreement, and the two sides have had some positive discussions," Collier added. "Yet, Giddey has been seeking a contract for approximately $30 million annually. With little cap space available this summer, Giddey's options for alternatives outside of Chicago dried up quickly, giving the Bulls leverage to hold off for a more team-friendly deal."
