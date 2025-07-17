Chicago Bulls Have Alarming Situation With Josh Giddey's Contract
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in an interesting situation so far this offseason. To this point, former All-Star center Nikola Vucevic remains on the roster, despite him having an expiring contract and not really aligning with the future of this team. However, the most confusing part remains the offseason contract drama with Josh Giddey.
After being acquired in the 2024 offseason in the Alex Caruso trade, Giddey produced in his first season with the Bulls. Even after posting All-Star caliber numbers in the second half of the season, a new report from Jake Fischer reveals how the two sides are still not budging on their wishes in the contract negotiation.
"This time, Giddey's representation has not wavered in its pursuit of a $30 million annual salary, sources say, while the Bulls' offers have been much closer to $20 million," Fischer wrote. "The sides, sources say, remain far apart, with the Australian point guard long known to be seeking a deal that pays in the $30 million range annually."
A contract in the $30 million annual range would put Giddey in line with Atlanta's Jalen Johnson and Orlando's Jalen Suggs, two players who don't hold All-Star selections and are in the same class as Giddey production-wise. With Chicago wanting it more in the $20 million range annually, that could put him in the same range as Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels or Cleveland's De'Andre Hunter.
Regardless of where fans may think Giddey falls in that range, what matters is how much Chicago is willing to give up. As long as Giddey's next deal is at least $22 million per year, it would become the team's most expensive contract. With nearly $100 million in projected cap space next offseason, the Bulls could be trying to keep their options open.
