Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Atlanta Hawks tonight in their third regular season matchup. While the Bulls have a 2-0 regular series lead against the Hawks, things may be a bit harder tonight due to injuries.
The Bulls have numerous players listed on their injury report, ranging from Lonzo Ball to Matas Buzelis to Ayo Dosunmu. However, there's one key starter who's also listed on it.
Josh Giddey has officially been listed as questionable against the Atlanta Hawks due to a right ankle sprain.
After playing every game for the Chicago Bulls this regular season, he's missed the last three games straight. Giddey has not played since December 16 against the Toronto Raptors, where he played 23 minutes.
Through 27 games this season, Giddey has averaged 11.9 points, 6.9 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 45/33/71 shooting from the field. Giddey's numbers have still been a drop from his career average and a sizable drop from his sophomore year. Based on the current season, it's tough to see Giddey getting the contract that he was hoping to get this season.
In the three games that Giddey was out, the Bulls have gone 1-2. However, it's worth noting that those games were against the Boston Celtics twice and the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
