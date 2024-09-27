Lakers Fans React to Zach LaVine’s Instagram Post

Bulls News

Los Angeles Lakers fans have a message for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. / John Jones-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been one of the most prominent names in NBA trade rumors this offseason. A two-time NBA All-Star, LaVine is a high-level scorer who projects to fit well on a lot of contending teams.

While LaVine’s skillset is not a question, his injury history and contract situation have kept teams from trading for him. With Chicago amid rebuild, LaVine does not fit their current timeline. That said, trading him will be difficult. 

In an Instagram post on Friday, LaVine shared a compilation of videos from his offseason.

Via LaVine: “Summer recap. Let’s get to work.”

LaVine’s post tallied over 160 comments in a few hours, several of which came come from Los Angeles Lakers fans urging him to join their team. 

Via westsidesagg: "Come on to the lakers we even take Lonzo Ball back Hachimura Gabe, Vincent Vando and a first round pick"

Via error_has_appeared_: "Request a trade to the lakers big dawg"

Via michaelmryan: "Pls come to the Lakers Bulls ain’t treating you right."

Via thisdudesean: "Lakers need you"

Via cb.jac1: "Future laker"

Via coreylamarr2424: "@jeaniebuss @lakers y’all know what to"

Via ginodicostanzo: "Join the lakeshow man @lakers @lakersalldayeveryday"

Zach LaVine and LeBron James
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers are a team LaVine projects to fit well with, but the financial logistics are incredibly difficult. Entering the third year of his five-year, $215 million contract, LaVine is not easy for a team like Los Angeles to acquire. 

If LaVine begins the season well, perhaps the Lakers convince themselves he is the missing piece next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. 

