Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Closer to a Josh Giddey Return, Patrick Williams' Status

The Chicago Bulls will have to wait at least one more game for Josh Giddey to make his return.

Yet to suit up in 2026, the 23-year-old has missed the team's last ten games with a hamstring injury. He suffered the strain during the December 29 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving the game after calling for a sub in the third quarter. While the Bulls initially suggested that he avoided a significant injury, further testing showed that Giddey would need to sit out at least a couple of weeks.

Making steady progress, Giddey took his most meaningful step forward at the end of last week. The organization assigned him to join the G League on Sunday, which allowed him to practice in a 5-on-5 setting for the first time since suffering the injury. Billy Donovan later shared with K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network that the session "went well" and that Giddey should be in line to return this week.

Nevertheless, Donovan announced a little less than two hours before tip-off at the United Center that Giddey would miss his 11th-straight game. All eyes will now shift to Thursday night, when the Bulls face off against the Timberwolves on the road.

In other injury news, after coming in as questionable, Patrick Williams will also sit out with an ankle injury. The Bulls chose to sit the forward in their previous win over the Brooklyn Nets. It was only the third game this season where Williams failed to see the floor. With that said, his role this season has changed heavily from one game to the next. The emergence of Jalen Smith as an option at the four has led to fewer minutes for the former lottery pick.

The Los Angeles Clippers have plenty of their own injury issues. Kawhi Leonard started to experience knee pain last week and has now missed the team's last two games. Derrick Jones Jr. has also been sidelined again with a multi-week injury, while Bogdan Bogdanovic has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and will miss his 13th consecutive game.

Still, it's worth noting that the Clippers come into tonight's meeting as winners of six straight. It's the longest active streak in the NBA, as James Harden has continued to play some outstanding basketball. Not only will slowing him down prove to be a challenge tonight for the Bulls, but the same can be said about scoring on reigning All-Defensive team center Ivica Zubac.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Patrick Williams – OUT (ankle)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

Cam Christie – QUESTIONABLE (abdominal)

Bradley Beal – OUT (hip)

Bogdan Bogdanovic – OUT (hamstring)

Derrick Jones Jr. – OUT (knee)

Kawhi Leonard – OUT (knee)