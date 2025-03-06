Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls vs Magic
The Chicago Bulls have now lost nine of their last 11 games to fall to 24-38 on the season, but somehow still sit in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, holding onto a Play-In Tournament spot.
The Bulls now head into a big matchup against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Magic are riding a four-game losing streak to fall to 29-34 and are in eighth place in the conference. Unfortunately for the Bulls, though, they could be shorthanded for Thursday's contest in Orlando.
Chicago has listed six starters or rotational players on the injury report against the Magic, including standout point guard Lonzo Ball.
The Bulls are marking Ball as questionable for Thursday's game due to a right wrist sprain. Ball has already missed Chicago's last two games and 27 total on the season, but everyone wants to see the former second-overall pick healthy and playing.
Nobody in the league has had as unfortunate injury luck as Ball, but thankfully this minor wrist sprain should not hold him out for too much longer.
Ball, 27, is averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 22.2 minutes per game this season, as the veteran point guard has been a great addition for Chicago. The Bulls granted Ball a two-year, $20 million extension to keep him around for a while, so having him available to play as much as possible is the key moving forward.
The Bulls and Magic face off at 7 p.m. EST in Orlando on Thursday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls