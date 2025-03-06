Bulls News

Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls vs Magic

The Chicago Bulls have listed Lonzo Ball on the injury report against the Orlando Magic

Logan Struck

Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lonzo Ball (2) hits a three point shot against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during overtime at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lonzo Ball (2) hits a three point shot against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during overtime at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls have now lost nine of their last 11 games to fall to 24-38 on the season, but somehow still sit in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, holding onto a Play-In Tournament spot.

The Bulls now head into a big matchup against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Magic are riding a four-game losing streak to fall to 29-34 and are in eighth place in the conference. Unfortunately for the Bulls, though, they could be shorthanded for Thursday's contest in Orlando.

Chicago has listed six starters or rotational players on the injury report against the Magic, including standout point guard Lonzo Ball.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2)
Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) controls the ball during a game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Bulls are marking Ball as questionable for Thursday's game due to a right wrist sprain. Ball has already missed Chicago's last two games and 27 total on the season, but everyone wants to see the former second-overall pick healthy and playing.

Nobody in the league has had as unfortunate injury luck as Ball, but thankfully this minor wrist sprain should not hold him out for too much longer.

Ball, 27, is averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 22.2 minutes per game this season, as the veteran point guard has been a great addition for Chicago. The Bulls granted Ball a two-year, $20 million extension to keep him around for a while, so having him available to play as much as possible is the key moving forward.

The Bulls and Magic face off at 7 p.m. EST in Orlando on Thursday.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News