Luka Doncic's Two-Word Post Before Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls
The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night. It has been a 4-3 start to the season for Dallas through their first seven games, as they are looking to bounce back after a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
Star guard Luka Doncic is always in the running for league MVP, and is again putting up big numbers to start this season. Through seven games, Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. These numbers are right in line with Doncic’s career averages, as he has been very consistent throughout his seven NBA seasons.
Ahead of this game against Chicago, Doncic posted a two-word message to his Instagram story.
“Game day,” Doncic wrote.
It has been an up and down the season for Dallas, but they have an opportunity to pick up a win against a mediocre Bulls team on Wednesday. Chicago enters this game with a 3-4 record, having lost to the previously winless Utah Jazz on Monday night.
The Bulls certainly did not want to be the team that gave Utah its first win of the season, but that is exactly what happened. A win over Dallas would be a great bounce back game for Chicago.
The Mavericks and Bulls will tip-off at 5:30 PM PT on Wednesday night in Dallas.
