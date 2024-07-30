Member of Chicago Bulls Organization Slams Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors
In a new article from ESPN's Jamal Collier, the situation between Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls received a less than encouraging update. While it has been reported for weeks that LaVine is likely to begin next season in Chicago despite the team's attempt to trade him, it seems this development could be more damaging than many realized.
According to Collier, a team source told ESPN, "He's never won, he's done it his way the whole way and never won. If he's interested in winning, he'll do what's asked of him. And if he's motivated to not be here, one way is to come, be compliant and be who he is."
The hope in Chicago seems to be that LaVine will boost his trade value by having a strong start to next season, but it is hard to see him being overly motivated to compete for the Bulls if the reports about this tension are accurate.
LaVine is still a very productive player when healthy, averaging 24.8 PPG in the 2022-23 season when he played 77 games, but his health and contract are two big areas of concern that essentially have him un-tradable. The Bulls are attempting a rebuild, but that cannot be fully underway until LaVine is sent elsewhere, especially if the intention is to have him be heavily featured to start next season.
