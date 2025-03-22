NBA Fans React to Luka Doncic Injury News Before Lakers-Bulls
The shorthanded Chicago Bulls have a big test ahead of them on Saturday night as they face the Los Angeles Lakers.
It's a big game for Lakers fans as they're hopeful to have LeBron James and Rui Hachimura finally return from injury. However, LeBron and Hachimura aren't the only ones listed on the injury report, Luka Doncic is as well.
The Los Angeles Lakers listed Luka Doncic as probable against the Chicago Bulls with a right ankle sprain. He missed the team's most recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
After missing both Luka Doncic and LeBron James against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, Lakers fans were incredibly excited to see both potentially return against the Chicago Bulls.
"WE HEREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE," one Lakers fan said in immense excitement.
"I’m sure all will play tomorrow. Love it," another Lakers fan said.
"OMG WE HERE," an excited fan said.
"healthy lakers would be great for the next game," said one hopeful fan.
While it hasn't been confirmed if Luka Doncic and LeBron James are both playing against the Chicago Bulls, head coach JJ Redick stated that he was hopeful of LeBron returning. If that's the case, it'll be the first time the two have played together since playing the Boston Celtics on March 8.
The Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Chicago Bulls at 10:30 p.m. EST on Saturday night.
