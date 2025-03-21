JJ Redick's Strong Bronny James Statement Before Lakers-Bulls
From day one of being in the NBA, no player in the league has been more scrutinized than Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James.
From the moment Bronny was drafted by the Lakers so that he could play with his father, the microscope formed. Klutch Sports didn't allow other teams to draft him, they didn't want him to stay an extra year in college, and it all resulted in a storm of criticism.
On Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, Bronny gave his strongest NBA showing ever and showed why he belongs in the league.
Against the Milwaukee Bucks, Bronny put up 17 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds on 70% shooting from the field.
After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick gave some strong words on Bronny's career performance.
"Since day one, I've just been impressed with the person that he is," Redick said. "And to deal with, frankly, bull**** because of who his dad is and just keep a level head about it and be a class act says a lot about him, says a lot about that family and the way LeBron and Savannah (James) have raised him."
While many in the league have their own opinions on whether or not Bronny should be an NBA players, Lakers coach JJ Redick believes he should be, and that's all that matters.
"It was obvious to me from the moment I started spending time with him on the court this summer," Redick said. "He was certainly going to be an NBA player, and I still believe that he'll be an NBA player."