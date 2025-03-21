JJ Redick Makes LeBron James Injury Announcement for Lakers-Bulls
There's a reason LeBron James has played in the NBA for 22 years: He has avoided major injuries. Since entering the league in 2003, he has only appeared in less than 55 games once, when he played 45 games during the 2020-21 season when he still finished on the All-NBA Second Team.
This season, now in his 40s, James finds himself dealing with a groin injury in the lead up to the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Now, with Luka Doncic as his second star, there's a chance the Los Angeles Lakers can make a run this year. According to a recent report from Lakers head coach JJ Redick, there's a chance James' return is on the horizon.
Redick told the media that he's "hopeful" both James and forward Rui Hachimura will play for the team on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. James has missed the last five games for the Lakers, while Hachimura has missed the last nine.
In the last five games where both James and Hachimura have been out, the Lakers hold a 3-2 record but have won their last three games. Currently the third seed in the Western Conference, every game matters now down the stretch for playoff seeding if the Lakers want to land homecourt advantage for at least the first round.
Before Saturday, the Lakers will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night to continue their five-game home stand.
