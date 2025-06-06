Bulls News

NBA Legend Dwyane Wade's One-Word Reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's Game-Winner

Former Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade reacted to Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner in Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder

Farbod Esnaashari

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Aaron Nesmith (23) celebrate after Haliburton makes the game winning shot as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) looks on during the fourth quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

No one expected the Indiana Pacers to defeat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but they somehow did it.

No one expected the Pacers to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers or the New York Knicks in the next two rounds of the playoffs, but they got that job done as well. Somehow, the Cinderella run for the Pacers continued, as they shockingly defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

With a nine-point lead in the final three minutes of the game, it felt like the Oklahoma City Thunder had the game in full control. Indiana never even had the lead the entire game at that point. Yet somehow, Tyrese Haliburton hit another game-winner that ultimately sealed the one-point win.

Whether the viewer was a fan or an NBA player, everyone was in shock over the outcome, including NBA legend Dwyane Wade, who had one word to describe the moment.

"SUPERSTAR," Wade exclaimed numerous times.

Haliburton entered the NBA playoffs with a plethora of scrutiny under his name. His own peers voted him the most overrated player in the league. Regardless, he used all of the criticism as motivation, and now his team is only three games away from winning an NBA championship.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Obi Toppin
Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrate after the Pacers defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Regardless of whether or not the Indiana Pacers win these NBA Finals, Tyrese Haliburton has elevated himself to superstar status in these playoffs.

Published
