NBA Legend Dwyane Wade's One-Word Reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's Game-Winner
No one expected the Indiana Pacers to defeat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but they somehow did it.
No one expected the Pacers to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers or the New York Knicks in the next two rounds of the playoffs, but they got that job done as well. Somehow, the Cinderella run for the Pacers continued, as they shockingly defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
With a nine-point lead in the final three minutes of the game, it felt like the Oklahoma City Thunder had the game in full control. Indiana never even had the lead the entire game at that point. Yet somehow, Tyrese Haliburton hit another game-winner that ultimately sealed the one-point win.
Whether the viewer was a fan or an NBA player, everyone was in shock over the outcome, including NBA legend Dwyane Wade, who had one word to describe the moment.
"SUPERSTAR," Wade exclaimed numerous times.
Haliburton entered the NBA playoffs with a plethora of scrutiny under his name. His own peers voted him the most overrated player in the league. Regardless, he used all of the criticism as motivation, and now his team is only three games away from winning an NBA championship.
Regardless of whether or not the Indiana Pacers win these NBA Finals, Tyrese Haliburton has elevated himself to superstar status in these playoffs.
