Ex-Bulls Coach Tom Thibodeau Fired by New York Knicks
The New York Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, building on their loss in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season. Just before the start of the season, they made a shocking trade, sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns.
That trade ended up mostly being a win-win, as both the Knicks and Wolves made the conference finals, even if neither made the NBA Finals. However, despite that success, the New York Knicks are moving in a different direction.
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that the Knicks have dismissed Tom Thibodeau despite their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. In five seasons in New York, Thibodeau led the Knicks to back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time since the 1990s and accumulated a record of 226-174.
"The Knicks are singularly focused on their pursuit of a championship and believe a new voice will serve as the focus for the organization's next step, sources said," Charania also posted. "After five seasons with the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau is out as head coach."
Thibodeau is now 67 years old, so it's fair to wonder if this will be his last opportunity as a head coach. He got his start as a head coach with the Chicago Bulls, leading those popular teams with Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler, Luol Deng, Joakim Noah, and more to a 255-139 record in five seasons before being dismissed and moving on to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Related Articles
Lonzo Ball Announces Injury Update After Missing 22 Straight Games
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan on NBA List
NBA Legend, Ex-Bulls Player Shares Harsh Truth on Julius Randle