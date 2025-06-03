Derrick Rose Makes Heartbreaking Statement on NBA Career Injuries
Bulls guard Derrick Rose may have never won an NBA championship, but he remains one of the most beloved figures in Chicago sports history.
Unfortunately, Rose's career was filled with injuries, none worse than the ACL tear he suffered in Game 1 of the 2012 playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fresh off of becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history, it seemed like Rose was destined for greatness.
In a recent interview for the 2025 Adidas Eurocamp, Rose revealed a heartbreaking story as he dealt with all his major career injuries.
"I never asked the doctor why my injuries were happening," Rose said. "They’re just giving me a reason. But I asked God that numerous times. After a while, I stopped asking. I knew I had to roll with the punches, and that's part of being from Chicago. I feel like if I can make it out of here, I can make it anywhere."
Despite having such a devastating injury, Rose managed to play 15 seasons in the NBA, from 2008 to 2024. He finished his career averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 46/32/83 shooting from the field. Even after recovering from a devastating ACL injury, Rose dealt with a variety of other injuries in his career.
Derrick Rose may have never returned to the MVP form he once was, but that doesn't make him any less beloved in Chicago.
