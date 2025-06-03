New Report On Josh Giddey, Coby White's Future With Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have been stuck in relative stalemate throughout the first half of the decade, finishing between ninth and 11th in the Eastern Conference in five of the last six seasons dating back to 2019-20. With that in mind, the Bulls are expected to shake up their backcourt, comprised of emerging talents Coby White and Josh Giddey, this offseason.
According to a recent report from Action Network NBA guru Matt Moore, perhaps better known as "Hardwood Paroxysm" (or @HPbasketball) on X, the Bulls the speculation around the league is that the Bulls are likely going to part ways with one of White or Giddey.
"This is outside speculative, but two different East personnel figures believe that the Bulls are unlikely to retain both Josh Giddey and Coby White," Moore wrote. "If Giddey gets locked in, White could be moved. I’m skeptical of that idea because that sounds like a radical concept for the Bulls, and that doesn’t sound like them. Saving money sounds like them, but not like this.”
White, 25, averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game this season and is widely considered to be one of the league's emerging talents at the point guard position. Giddey had a bounce-back season after a tumultuous ending to his stint in Oklahoma City, averaging 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game while racking up a career-high seven triple-doubles.
Both players could prove to be valuable bargaining chips for Chicago in an offseason that most reputable insiders are expecting to turn rather chaotic.
