With Cracks Showing, Will Knicks & Rockets Soon Emerge as Chicago Bulls Trade Partners?

Trade season is all about striking when the iron is hot, and it may be time for the Chicago Bulls to take their first swing.

Arturas Karnisovas' team remains one of the most-talked-about deadline sellers in the NBA. With a slew of expiring contracts and more mediocre results on the court, sitting out the next few weeks would be organizational malpractice. The time is now to pick up the phone and see what is out there, particularly as multiple contending teams hit a mid-season wall.

More specifically, my eyes have shifted toward one team in each conference: The New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets. Two organizations that have taken a win-now approach, they were always going to be teams to watch once the deadline came around. However, the sense of urgency to fill their rotational holes has only heightened in recent weeks, as both have stumbled into a surprising losing stretch.

Let's look at both ...

Could the New York Knicks Call the Bulls?

While still holding onto the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks are only 2.5 spots out of the No. 5 seed. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, which includes losing four of their previous six games.

During this ten-game stretch, the Knicks' net rating has sat at a pedestrian 20th overall. Their defense, in particular, has been downright abysmal. They have been 29th in defensive efficiency and have allowed over 120 points per game over the last 10 contests. It's an odd occurrence considering the presence of well-respected wing defenders such as OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart.

The Athletic's James L Edward III noted that the franchise never anticipated making any big move this season. If anything, the trade deadline would only feature a small deal made around the margins. However, he posed the right question after this ugly run: Could the franchise look to do something slightly more drastic?

Of course, the Chicago Bulls are not drowning in defensive talent, but they do have one two-way guard who could make a lot of sense for that group. Ayo Dosunmu is the kind of player who could immediately slide into the Knicks' rotation and make a meaningful difference. Not only could he help clean up the backcourt defense alongside Jalen Brunson, but he would also provide a needed scoring punch in the second unit.

The Knicks' depth has left a lot to be desired. Their bench has averaged the third-fewest points per game, as recent additions like Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele have failed to pan out. Youngsters like Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet remain interesting pieces, but neither seems prepared to help this group win at a high level. Dosunmu can.

To be sure, striking a deal wouldn't be easy. The Knicks are loaded with salary and slim on tradeable assets. Chicago would have to be interested in one of their young players, but might that be the case for Karnisovas? We have seen the executive go after several NBA youngsters over the last season-plus.

New York has French wing Pacome Dadiet and Marquette standout Tyler Kolek sitting on the bench, but neither player alone is getting that deal done. Even offering both may not be enough. Putting Miles McBride on the table, however, could make the Bulls think twice. The 25-year-old is in the thick of a career-year and shooting lights out from long range. Even better, he's on an extremely team-friendly three-year, $13.0 million deal.

I recognize that the options in New York are somewhat limited, but you also never know what can come from panic. If the Knicks' recent slump continues and they begin to plummet down the leaderboard, this front office may do whatever it takes to find a solution. At the end of the day, if I'm the Bulls, I want to make sure they know sooner than later that I'm here to help!

A Houston Rockets Trade Makes Too Much Sense

The Houston Rockets have been a popular name in the trade market ever since Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL in the offseason. Expected to be the backbone of the Rockets' backcourt and another valuable veteran presence for a younger supporting cast, the Rockets have been searching for answers since.

Second-year guard Reed Sheppard has taken on more responsibility, but the 21-year-old remains far from a finished product. The Rockets simply haven't been able to trust him as the lead ball-handler of a contending team. Instead, they have essentially gone with a starting five that does not feature a true facilitator and have taken a by-committee approach.

While they were able to skate by for the last couple of months, this approach has finally started to catch up with them. They have dropped four consecutive games to move to 22-14 in an uber competitive West, which is only good enough for the No. 7 seed. Even more concerning, two of their recent losses have come to the 19-win Trail Blazers, while another came to the 10-win Kings. Yuck!

The Rockets are currently second-to-last in assist percentage and third-to-last in turnover percentage. Both stats underscore their extreme lack of guard depth, and solving this may very well be the key to going deep in the playoff race.

To be honest, if the Rockets and Bulls haven't at least talked once this season, I would be shocked. A deal between the two sides makes too much sense, as either White or Dosunmu could easily fit into the Rockets' starting lineup.

Dosunmu, in particular, feels like someone head coach Ime Udoka may have an interest in because of his more proven two-way impact. However, White provides the Rockets with the kind of high-end floor-spacing they are missing with VanVleet. Houston averages the second-fewest triples in the NBA this season.

Unlike the New York Knicks, the Rockets have some interesting draft capital to work with. They could also throw Sheppard or Tari Eason on the table to sweeten the pot. Eason feels like someone I could see the Bulls jumping at, even if he is set to enter restricted free agency this offseason. The forward is still only 24 years old and possesses a tantalizing 3-and-D skillset.

The Bulls could also offer to take VanVleet's salary off the Rockets' hands for the right price. The guard is owed a $25.0 million player option next season. Moving off that would give the Rockets room to re-sign White, while it would give the Bulls another sizable expiring contract to use in a different deal down the road. How does White and Isaac Okoro sound for Eason, VanVleet, and Phoenix's 2027 first? Would Houston do that?

Nevertheless, I fully expect to hear the Bulls and Rockets connected more in the coming weeks. Does that mean a deal gets done? No. Trades are had! But the cracks for Houston are starting to show, and the Bulls have the tools to help them stabilize the foundation.