Here Are the Chicago Bulls' Official Plans for the Derrick Rose's Jersey Retirement Night

The Chicago Bulls are less than two weeks away from one of the biggest nights in United Center history.

The team's meeting with the Boston Celtics will officially mark their last without Derrick Rose's jersey hanging in the rafters. While they first announced plans to retire his iconic No. 1 last season on the same day as his retirement celebration, they had delayed releasing many details of the event until now.

The franchise outlined a long list of plans on Monday morning, which will start with a special atrium experience. Local students worked together to create art pieces that will be on display to honor Rose's career. Fans can also expect two interactive media elements for photo ops: A hologram machine and a dynamic TV wall that features many of Rose's most memorable moments in a Bulls uniform.

Lastly, Rose's Flower Shop will hold a pop-up where fans can purchase special, single-stemmed flowers. Rose and the Bulls passed out free Roses to fans last season during his retirement party, which were gone in the blink of an eye.

Of course, fans with tickets to the event will be able to stop into the atrium all night long, but the Bulls will also open the doors to all Chicagoans before tip-off. The experience will begin at 10:00 a.m. CT before briefly ending for people without tickets at 3:00 p.m. Fans with admission can expect to get in around 5:00 p.m., and they will also be provided with a free commemorative t-shirt.

Another way the organization plans to celebrate Rose is through special food and drink options, as well as a partnership with the CTA. Souvenir cups will be available at all concessions, and you will also find No. 1-shaped chips, rose-shaped cake pops, No. 1 jersey cookies, and more. As for the CTA, locals can look out for Rose's face on the exterior of a handful of buses and even hear his voice thanking fans at some stop locations.

When Will Derrick Rose's Ceremony Take Place?

Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose speaks as he is honored at halftime of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Unlike what we saw last season, the Chicago Bulls will not hold a halftime ceremony for Derrick Rose. The franchise will instead wait until after the Bulls' battle with the Celtics to have the big moment.

To be sure, it's unclear exactly who will be in attendance or serve as the host of the event. Whether or not Rose will address the crowd is also unclear. However, considering the 2025 festivities, I think it's safe to assume that the man of the hour will have a few words. We're also bound to hear a couple of words from former teammates and those close to him.

Some recognizable faces to keep an eye out for will be: Joakim Noah, Luol Deng, Kirk Hinrich, Carlos Boozer, Taj Gibson, Tom Thibodeau, and John Calipari.

Once Rose's jersey is officially hoisted, his name and number will be the fifth in the United Center rafters. The hometown hero and youngest MVP in NBA history will join Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan as the only players to be honored in this way.