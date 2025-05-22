Bulls News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Michael Jordan on Historic NBA MVP List

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has joined elite company this season after winning his first MVP award

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks off the court after his team defeated the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Eastern and Western Conference Finals are in full force now, however, the spotlight for this moment has been stolen by the regular season awards that have been announced. Most notably the NBA's MVP of the regular season.

On Wednesday it was announced that the winner of the MVP went to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, as he etched out Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets for ownership of the title.

Needless to say, the winner of the MVP always is met with his share of criticism but one can't deny the facts when it comes to this year's winner.

Shai helped propel his team to a league-best 68 wins while averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks on 52/38/90 shooting splits this season.

These numbers put him in the record books amongst elite company, including Michael Jordan. Shai became the 4th player in NBA History to average 32+ PPG, 5+ RPG, 5+APG and win the MVP in the same season.

Shai will look to continue his high level of performance in the Western Conference Finals as he takes on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. In Game 1 of their series, he managed to total 31 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals on 37% field goal shooting, putting him in the driver's seat to command the series.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

