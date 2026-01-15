New Report Shares What Chicago Bulls Want in Coby White Trade, But Can They Get It?

With the trade deadline roughly three weeks away, Coby White remains the most talked-about Chicago Bulls player.

The guard has been most prominently tied to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have been searching for a more reliable lead ball-handler to pair alongside superstar Anthony Edwards. However, teams like the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks have also come up frequently as potential fits, underscoring the more expansive market that could develop as the February 5 deadline nears.

Nevertheless, exactly what the Chicago Bulls hope to get in return for White has remained unclear ... until now?

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints joined Bulls Central on YouTube to discuss all the latest buzz. During their conversation, Siegel provided some further insight on White's market, sharing that the Bulls are currently prioritizing draft capital.

“Right now, they have wanted an unprotected first-round pick for Coby White even though he is in the first year of his contract," Siegel told Bulls Central. "They feel that he is that type of value and that type of player. And, if they move him, he’s going to be the same type of player that he's been for the Bulls …”

For an organization that has recently preferred to target players who could make a more immediate impact, this feels like a promising development. Stashing draft picks is a method many organizations have recently leaned on to pull off a successful rebuild.

At the same time, what the Bulls want and what they can get could be two completely different things. An unprotected pick may not sound like a whole for a 25-year-old with White's skillset, but context matters.

Can Chicago Bulls Grab Unprotected First for Coby White?

While there is no doubt that he is an intriguing trade chip, there are a few things working against the front office as they potentially seek a trade.

White's contract situation has been talked about ad nauseam. On an incredibly cost-effective contract, the organization has not been able to extend him to a number that makes sense. League rules only allow a team to offer up an extension that is worth 140 percent of a player's final year salary. Considering how well White has played over the last couple of years, this number wouldn't come anywhere close to what he could generate in unrestricted free agency.

With that in mind, any team that wants to trade for White has to be prepared to handle the looming offseason drama. Either they have to be ok with potentially losing him in a matter of months or paying him the big bucks. There is no question that interested parties are using that against Chicago in trade discussions.

The other big reason it's been hard to get a read on White's market is the recent injury trouble. The guard has appeared in only 19 of a possible 40 games this season. He entered the year with a severe calf strain, only to have this flare back up in recent weeks and force him to miss additional time. The Bulls have chosen to take things slow in the aftermath, holding him out of back-to-back sets.

All things considered, it sure feels like this will have some kind of negative impact on the market. Most interested teams are likely hoping that White can step in and make an immediate difference for a playoff run. Otherwise, why not just wait to make a run at him until the offseason?

I suppose the good news is that Siegel did reiterate that White has "generated a ton of interest" thus far. Might that change for the reasons above? Sure, but it provides some hope that a bidding war could commence in the coming weeks. And that sure is one way to increase your chances of landing an unprotected first-round pick!

We also have to consider that there are different kinds of unprotected picks. Would the Bulls be willing to accept a 2026 first from a current contender – like the one included in the recent Detroit Pistons trade we graded? If not, this probably means they want a pick that is further out and has a much higher chance of landing earlier on the draft board. That could be tough.

If one thing is for certain, I can not fault them for aiming high, especially with a few weeks to go until the trade deadline. They are in a great position to be one of the NBA's hottest sellers, and playing hardball is the only way to ensure a maximum return. To be sure, Arturas Karnisovas has to be careful and not get too greedy, but it's early enough in trade season that he doesn't have to compromise just yet.