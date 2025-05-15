NBA Trade Idea Exchanges Jonathan Kuminga For 2x All-Star
The Chicago Bulls had an interesting season, to say the least, as their late-season run kept them from landing a Top 10 draft selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, but they were able to walk away with some encouraging signs from it. From what they say after the All-Star break, it appears the Bulls have their backcourt of the future with Coby White and Josh Giddey.
Now with the Bulls having White and Giddey at the helm with an encouraging young piece in Matas Buzelis, Chicago will likely look to continue fortifying this core and build around the timeline. In doing so, Bulls center Nikola Vucevic could be the odd one out, as he's likely to be shopped on the trade market this summer. If so, there's an interesting trade partner that could be revisited.
The Golden State Warriors were one of the teams heavily pursuing Vucevic before the trade deadline, before they opted to make a deal for Jimmy Butler. However, with Golden State's season now finished, there's a potential trade that could work in favor of both sides.
Chicago Bulls receive: Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade)
Golden State Warriors receive: Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu
For Chicago, they land a 22-year-old wing in Kuminga, who proved in his final four games of the postseason that he can be a quality scorer in this league when in the right position. While giving up two key role players is tough, Vucevic doesn't match this roster's timeline, while Dosunmu finds himself in a crowded guard rotation.
As for Golden State, landing Vucevic gives them that third scorer, while Dosunmu can serve as the lead guard off the bench, as he averaged 4.5 assists per game this past season.
Related Articles
Ex-Bulls, Lakers Guard Reacts to Controversial Decision in Celtics-Knicks
Chicago Bulls Legend Calls Out Dylan Harper NBA Draft Speculation
NBA Legend, Ex-Bulls Player's Statement on Celtics-Knicks Playoffs