Lonzo Ball Sends Heartfelt Message to Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball sent a heartfelt message to the team in a recent podcast appearance

Will Despart

Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts during a game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball made his return to the team this season after missing more than two full seasons due to various knee surgeries. Ball had a sincere message for the franchise in a recent podcast appearance.

Appearing on Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink's "Straight to Cam" podcast, Ball credited the Bulls for sticking with him through his injury troubles rather than discarding him, even though many around the sport thought he'd never play again.

“If you have a good organization that is behind you and letting you heal, that’s huge," Ball said. "Shoutout to the Bulls for that because when I was going through it, a lot of teams could have pushed me to the side and said that was whatever. But they stuck with me through the whole way.

"It's never going to be like a super smooth process coming back. The work that you put in as a kid and all the repetition, I think that's a pretty big thing. People who don't know how to, it's kind of like you're just going through limbo land."

Ball made 14 starts in 35 appearances this season for the Bulls, averaging 7.6 points and 3.3 assists per game. He previously appeared in 35 games for the Bulls in 2021-22 before initially injuring his knee.

Ball agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Bulls in February worth $20 million. Ball was on a minutes restriction this past season, but indications are that he'll have an increased role moving forward as long as he remains healthy.

Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

