Shocking Reported Reason for Chicago Bulls not Trading With Lakers Revealed
The Michael Jordan and LeBron James rivalry never really shows itself on the surface, but underneath it all, many believe it runs very deep. One NBA insider believes it's so deep that the Chicago Bulls refuse to trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bleacher Report insider Eric Pincus was a guest on Buha's Block where Pincus revealed why the Chicago Bulls wouldn't trade Alex Caruso or Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Go look at the transaction logs of Lakers-Chicago," Pincus said. "They don't make trades together. The last one was like during when the Lakers were rebuilding and were terrible. The Bulls dumped an older Spanish point guard on them...I think their owner doesn’t want LeBron infringing upon Michael’s legacy,...The intel is that they’re just not gonna help LeBron."
While the reason feels somewhat farfetched, it also has a tangible track record. Jovan Buha from The Athletic seemed to claim that the Chicago Bulls simply just don't trade in general, which is also true. The Chicago Bulls have held onto to their assets of Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball longer than anyone expected them. The fact that they've held them this long has less to do with LeBron James, and more to do with the Bulls just being a conservative trading team.
