Trae Young Reacts to Lonzo Ball's Viral Atlanta Hawks Statement
During a recent episode of his What an Experience podcast, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball said he wants the Atlanta Hawks to get worse when asked about them landing the first overall pick. Ball's comments went viral on social media, and reached Hawks star Trae Young, who believes a lot of people feel similarly about Atlanta.
The Hawks are in an interesting spot, because while they made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, they have been very mediocre since, and now have the first overall pick. Some believe Atlanta may look to move Young this summer and begin a full rebuild, while others have advocated for them to move the first overall pick for big pieces around Young.
Whatever the Hawks plan to do this summer will certainly be aided by their Draft Lottery fortune, as having the first overall pick is something that gives organizations a lot of optionality they would not have otherwise. While Young believes most of the basketball world is against the Hawks, their organization is not worried about the outside noise as they navigate what is a critical summer.
Young would be an attractive trade option for a lot of different teams if the Hawks decided to move him, but it remains to be seen what direction Atlanta wants to go in with their roster this summer.
