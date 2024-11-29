Unexpected Trade Value for 2x NBA All-Star Revealed
For the past few seasons, the Chicago Bulls have bee on the verge of a firesale. While the sale hasn't happened yet, it feels like it may be closer now than ever before.
After losing both DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso for what feels like virtually nothing, the Bulls have botched the potential rebuild by being caught in limbo. They've started this season in that same limbo, but they've at least restored the value of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Surprisingly though, it seems like the asking price for Vucevic may be less than anticipated.
In a new report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the current trade value for Nikola Vucevic may have been potentially revealed.
Vučević's $20 million salary, with a third and final season to go at $21.5 million in 2025-26, is far more palatable for teams to absorb. One GM told me he would put the two-time All-Star's likely price point in a trade at two second-round picks," Fischer said.
Getting Vucevic with only two second-round picks and a contract of the same value would be an incredible pickup for rival teams.
Through 20 games this season, Vucevic has been averaging 20.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 57/45/86 shooting from the field. His numbers have been on par with his previous All-Star season numbers and should be a huge assist for any team.
