Zach LaVine's Injury Status for Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks
The Chicago Bulls have a very tough task ahead of them tonight as they face the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks. To make matters even tougher for the Bulls, they may have to do it without one of their best players while the Mavericks have Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson all available.
Dallas is currently on a two-game winning streak against the Bulls, winning their latest encounter on March 11, 2024. Even if the Bulls were fully healthy, it would be a tough game, but it may be even tougher since Zach LaVine might not be available.
The Chicago Bulls have officially listed Zach LaVine as questionable against the Mavericks due to a right adductor strain. LaVine suffered the injury against the Brooklyn Nets on November 1. The team is already down Lonzo Ball and could potentially be down Josh Giddey on top of it.
With a record of 3-4, the Bulls have been a decent surprise this season. They have some quality wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Orlando Magic already. However, their losses against both the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz have been a bit ugly. If there's one thing the trend shows though, it's that the Bulls step up to the level of competition that they're facing.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
