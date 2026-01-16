Chicago Bulls Injury Report: All Eyes on Coby White, Kevin Huerter Still Listed

The Chicago Bulls will have their best scorer on the floor for a second straight game tonight.

While that shouldn't sound as newsworthy as it is, Coby White's healthy as been a major hurdle all season long. The guard started the year in street clothes due to a mild calf strain, missing the first 11 games of the season. After returning in mid-November, he went on to suffer an injury to the opposite calf before re-injuring the original calf at the end of December.

The good news is that White returned from that re-injury far sooner than anyone expected, but the Bulls have remained extremely cautious with him since. Not only have they continued to hold him out of back-to-back sets, but they have kept him on a minutes restriction over the past few games. This means White's last time playing two consecutive games came on December 27 and December 29.

The Bulls are sure hoping that White can come away from tonight's game unscathed, as well as produce at a level they are more accustomed to. While the guard had a strong night against the Dallas Mavericks on January 10, he looked out of sorts in their Wednesday night victory over Utah. White scored a mere 6 points on 2-7 shooting from the field. He did at least manage to dish out 7 assists, but it was an uncharacteristically low-volume shooting night for the guard.

Meanwhile, Chicago is still waiting for both Josh Giddey and Zach Collins to return to the floor. Head coach Billy Donovan did provide a positive update on Giddey earlier this week, sharing that he will begin to ramp up for a return from his hamstring strain. As for Collins, his timetable isn't nearly as optimistic.

At least the Bulls have avoided adding any new names to the injury report in recent days. Kevin Huerter does remain listed with a hip issue, but he is probable and has not missed a game since December 12. Julian Phillips, on the other hand, has sat out the last two contests with a wrist injury but remains questionable. Out of the rotation for much of the season, he appeared in five straight games before suffering this latest setback. Considering the potential for a "blow-up" by the deadline, Phillips could continue to be in store for plenty of playing time.

As for the Brooklyn Nets, they come into the night with their usual cast of characters. Zaire Williams is the only player who suited up for their last meeting in December that will not be available tonight. Otherwise, the Nets will have their full rotation of youngsters to throw at Billy Donovan and Company. And we all know that worked out quite well for them last time!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Kevin Huerter – PROBABLE (hip)

Julian Phillips – QUESTIONABLE (wrist)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Zaire Williams – OUT (conditioning)

Haywood Highsmith – OUT (knee)