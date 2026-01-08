Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Coby White Update, Kevin Huerter Downgraded

The Chicago Bulls wlll have their leading scorer back on the floor tonight.

Returning sooner than anyone expected from his calf injury against the Boston Celtics, the Bulls acted out of an abundance of caution with Coby White. The guard sat out Wednesday's frontend of the back-to-back, which the Bulls lost to the East-leading Detroit Pistons. He will now return to the court for their meeting at the United Center with the Miami Heat and is not listed on the injury report.

For what it's worth, White also missed the Bulls' initial meeting with the Heat this season, which the team lost an ugly 143-107. Having him on the floor should undoubtedly help, as Miami plays at the league's highest PACE and scored 120+ points a night. The Bulls will need White's transition skills and three-level scoring ability to keep up.

Nevertheless, expect White to remain on a tight minutes restriction tonight and possibly come off the bench. The Bulls held him to only 25 minutes against the Celtics. Hoping to avoid any more flare-ups in his calf, we should anticipate the Bulls monitoring his minutes closely for at least a couple more games.

Dec 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) brings the ball up court against Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As for Josh Giddey, Zach Collins, and Jalen Smith, all three remain out with varying injuries. Giddey's absence has also played a big role in stunting the Bulls' offense, which feels like a major concern tonight against this high-scoring Miami team. Missing Collins and Smith also raises some big alarm bells, as Miami scores the third-most points in the paint per game. We all know Nikola Vucevic has struggled mightily in the rim-protecting department this season, and rookie Lachlan Olbrich is fresh off his own tough performance. The second round pick committed five fouls in last night's meeting with the similarly physical Pistons.

The one new name on the injury report is Kevin Huerter. The forward was downgraded to questionable with back tightness before being ruled out roughly two hours before tip-off, per K.C. Johnson. Once again, considering how effective the Miami Heat offense can be on certain nights, missing Huerter's shooting touch could prove to be a real difference-maker. He has started the last two games for Chicago in the wake of their other injury trouble.

Miami comes in with their own length injury report but has made everyone listed available, including top players Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Norman Powell. Jamie Jacquez was also upgraded to active after entering the day as questionable.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Kevin Huerter – OUT (back)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Jalen Smith – OUT (concussion)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Miami Heat injury Report

N/A