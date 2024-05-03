Jarrett Allen Final Injury Status For Game 6 Cavs-Magic
The Cleveland Cavaliers are desperate to get their starting five back on the floor as they look to close out their series with the Orlando Magic. The Cavs did end up taking down the Magic in Game 5, but they had to do it without their starting center Jarrett Allen.
JA was listed as questionable coming into Game 6, but has officially been listed as OUT. Marcus Morris Sr. will take his spot in the starting five.
The report that surfaced late last week was that Allen had one of his ribs pierced by Franz Wagner earlier in the series. J.B. Bickerstaff said on Tuesday that if he had played, Allen would’ve needed to wear a brace to protect his body.
He was reported ready to “give it a go” down in Orlando as of Thursday afternoon. Allen went through the team’s practice and the pre-game shoot-around, but he clearly wasn’t feeling well enough to play in Game 6.
Allen has been a key contributor for the Cavs in the games he has played against the Magic this postseason. He was averaging 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals through the first four games. JA’s absence will certainly be missed.
Now is the time for the rest of the roster to step up. A win earns them a spot in the second round, but a loss means a Game 7 where anything can happen.