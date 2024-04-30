Jarrett Allen Final Injury Status For Cavs-Magic Game 5
Jarrett Allen has arguably been the only player to step up for the Cleveland Cavaliers during their playoff series against the Orlando Magic. However, his injury status leading up to Game 5 was unknown leading up to the game.
JA was listed as questionable on Monday afternoon after sustaining a rib bruise in Game 4’s disappointing loss. We now know that Allen will be OUT for Game 5. The Cavs will go small and start Isaac Okoro in Allen's place.
Cleveland’s starting center turned into a meme after their swift exit from last year’s playoffs at the hands of the New York Knicks. Allen and the Cavs were criticized for their lack of physicality and “softness” under the basket.
Allen uttered the phrase, “the lights were brighter than expected” and Bleacher Report’s graphic is still being used today. Despite its infamous legacy, JA said before the playoffs he doesn’t regret saying it.
The narrative has flipped here in 2024. Allen has easily been Cleveland’s best and most reliable player through their first four games against Orlando. He’s currently averaging 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks a game. Allen is doing all of this while shooting an effective 67.6% from the field.
Not having Allen on the floor will be an understatement. He's been the only Cavalier who has shown the ability to match Orlando's size and physicality. Cleveland is in for a tough test if they avoid facing elimination.