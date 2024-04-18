What Did Cavs' Jarrett Allen Say About His "Lights Are Too Bright" Comment, One Year Later?
Cavaliers centerJarrett Allen has never shied away from being totally and authentically himself. Sometimes even to a fault.
The 6-foot-9 big man was perhaps a little too candid last spring when he told reporters that the "lights were too bright" for a young wine and gold squad, after they were promptly dismissed by the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs last year.
Back in the same situation one year later, only with a different opponent on the schedule and the scars of last year's loss still present, Allen can laugh about his infamous quote.
"After the eclipse [last week] we kept staring into the sun, so will be as bright," joked Allen. We'll be alright. "I've said a lot worse stuff in my life so, that doesn't mean much to me."
Allen isn't sweating it a calendar year later, but truth be told, the quote would up defining the Cavs 2022-23 campaign. Allen admitted the quiet part out loud, the Cavs simply were not ready for the NBA's postseason stage.
The playoffs, as everybody knows, are different and experience is impossible to teach.
In a bit of role reversal, the Cavaliers are the more experienced team going into this year's first round matchip. Across the roster, Cleveland boasts 359 postseason games played. Orlando's roster has played in only 91. Similarly to last year though, the magic are a similar threat as the Knicks from a year ago. They're a physical, defensive minded team team that likes to control the pace of the play.
With the calluses of last year serving as a reminder of what can happen, Allen believes the lights won't be too bright this time around.
"I feel like every year of my career I've become more accustomed to what the NBA is like and what the next day brings," he said. "The more experience that you have, the more adversity that you go through, it helps build you up as a team. I feel like we've taken every experience this year and last year in the postseason to help build on our season this year."