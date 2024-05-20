REPORT: Cavs’ Jarrett Allen Has “Numerous Admirers” From Opposing Teams
The future of the Cleveland Cavaliers is one of the biggest questions fans and teams around the NBA are asking as the offseason appraoches.
Will there be a roster shake-up? If so, who will be on the move?
There is a scenario in which Jarrett Allen becomes one of the NBA’s “most coveted trade targets” during the offseason, per Marc Stein of the Stein Line.
Stein outlines how this would happen in his latest column:
“Look for Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen to become one of the most coveted trade targets in the league this offseason if the Cavaliers A) succeed in signing Donovan Mitchell to a contract extension and then B) prioritize signing Evan Mobley to a potentially maximum contract extension this summer as increasingly expected.”
It doesn’t sound like it’ll be one of two teams interested in trading for Allen either.
Stein writes, “Allen continues to have numerous admirers in rival front offices despite the whispers of frustration circulating in Cleveland surrounding Allen’s apparent reluctance to take a pain-killing injection to address a rib injury that sidelined him for the Cavaliers’ final eight playoff games.”
JA had a stellar regular season with the Cavs averaging 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists a game. He even went on to break franchise history with consecutive double-doubles in January.
However, The Athletic reported that those in Cleveland’s front office grew frustrated with Allen for his lack of willingness to take an injection to help heal a rib injury that would cause him to miss the last eight games of the playoffs.
Time will tell whether or not Allen ultimately ends up being moved, but this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses.