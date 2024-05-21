REPORT: Cavaliers Owner To Be ‘Significantly’ Involved In Offseason
This season, despite dealing with a multitude of significant injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers made it to their first Eastern Conference Semifinals in six years.
But since this postseason run has come to an end, the team has now entered their offseason.
One member of the organization who will reportedly be a key factor in deciding the team’s future is Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert.
In a recent radio interview on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,’ ESPN Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst shared his thoughts on how much he believes Cleveland’s owner will be involved in the team’s offseason.
“Significantly,” Windhorst said. “Dan is more in position to be involved with the organization again. He had his other son come and be the team president for a year. He left the organization this year, so there was a void. And so Dan has stepped into it. And absolutely, Dan is heavily involved. As he should be, he owns the team.”
There appear to be many decisions for the Wine and Gold to make this offseason. For instance, five-time reigning NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell is eligible for a five-year contract extension, 2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland could reportedly request a trade, and 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen could reportedly be a trade target for other teams.
However, per Windhorst, the composition of the team will ultimately be determined by Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman.
“This team is built by Koby Altman, it’s not built by Dan Gilbert," Windhorst said. "This is Koby’s team, and what will happen this summer, that’s Koby there. But obviously, Dan’s going to have a big role.”