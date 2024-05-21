Cavs Insider

REPORT: Cavaliers Owner To Be ‘Significantly’ Involved In Offseason

According to ESPN Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst, Cleveland Owner Dan Gilbert will play a key role in the team’s offseason decisions.

Logan Potosky

May 21, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert speaks at a press conference introducing John Beilein as the head coach of the team at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
May 21, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert speaks at a press conference introducing John Beilein as the head coach of the team at Cleveland Clinic Courts. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
This season, despite dealing with a multitude of significant injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers made it to their first Eastern Conference Semifinals in six years.

But since this postseason run has come to an end, the team has now entered their offseason.

One member of the organization who will reportedly be a key factor in deciding the team’s future is Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert.

In a recent radio interview on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,’ ESPN Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst shared his thoughts on how much he believes Cleveland’s owner will be involved in the team’s offseason.

“Significantly,” Windhorst said. “Dan is more in position to be involved with the organization again. He had his other son come and be the team president for a year. He left the organization this year, so there was a void. And so Dan has stepped into it. And absolutely, Dan is heavily involved. As he should be, he owns the team.”

There appear to be many decisions for the Wine and Gold to make this offseason. For instance, five-time reigning NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell is eligible for a five-year contract extension, 2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland could reportedly request a trade, and 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen could reportedly be a trade target for other teams.

However, per Windhorst, the composition of the team will ultimately be determined by Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman.

“This team is built by Koby Altman, it’s not built by Dan Gilbert," Windhorst said. "This is Koby’s team, and what will happen this summer, that’s Koby there. But obviously, Dan’s going to have a big role.”

Logan Potosky

LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.