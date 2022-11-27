Cavs Will Be Shorthanded Again As They Take On Pistons

The Cavs are still dealing with a number of injuries as they head to Detroit. This is who is in and who is out against the Pistons.

Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen will be OUT for the Cavs on Sunday evening. He took a nasty fall on his hip after tumbling over a Giannis Antetokounmpo pump fake. Allen originally stayed in the game for a little bit after the injury, but he was clearly uncomfortable and could be seen limping up and down the floor before being ruled out.

A timetable has not been set for his return, but we know he will not play against the Pistons.

Caris LeVert

Last Sunday against Miami, Caris LeVert rolled his ankle and left the game. He'll now miss his fourth straight game as he has also been ruled OUT against the Pistons.

Kevin Love

Add Kevin Love to the list of players who will be OUT against the Pistons. Love is still dealing with a fractured thumb that J.B. Bickerstaff said will be about managing the pain.

Love looked very uncomfortable and unlike his usual self in the one game he played with the injury, so it's no surprise that he remains out.

Lamar Stevens

The bad news keeps on coming for the Cavs. Lamar Stevens will also be OUT on Sunday evening as he is dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Stevens started the season in a reserve role, but quickly saw his playing time skyrocket after he found a lot of success as the team's starting three. Not having him in the lineup will big blow to a team that is already shorthanded.

