Evan Mobley Helps Cavs Grind Out Win Over The Detroit Pistons

It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win and the Cavs were able to get the 102-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons in a difficult offensive night for the Cavs.

The bad vibes started for the Cavs before they even tipped off in Detroit. Cleveland only had 10 men available (including their two two-way contracts) due to injuries to Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, and Kevin Love.

The first eight minutes of the game were pretty tough to watch. It appeared that some of the sloppiness and inefficiency on the offensive end that allowed the Bucks to win on Friday night had carried into this game. At one point they found themselves down 12 points early in the game.

The Cavs got themselves back in the game toward the end of the first quarter and it was a consistent two to five-point lead for Detroit until the fourth quarter when the Cavs found a spark. They outscored the Pistons 29 to 16 in the final frame which ended up being the difference maker in the game.

Darius Garland didn't have the greatest of games shooting the ball. He shot 4/19 and had 19 points. Garland did have a huge impact on the game as he finished with 10 assists.

Donovan Mitchell also contributed a game-high 38 points. (A silent 38 points at that.) He also didn't shoot the ball great as he was 9/23 from the field. Mitchell didn't hit his first three of the night until the fourth quarter. Luckily Cleveland had Evan Mobley to keep them in the game.

Mobley had a terrific game both on the offensive and defensive end! He finished with 20 PTS, 13 REB, and 1 BLK. The power forward also was an efficient 8/12 from the floor as well.

Despite the win, there is still work that needs to be done.

The Cleveland offense needs to figure out how to play without Allen. Without having the big man roaming in the middle they've looked lost in the pick 'n roll and, without Mobley, would've been outrebounded as well.

The Cavs will finish off this three-game road trip and the second half of a back-to-back with a showdown with the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

