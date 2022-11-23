Caris LeVert And Kevin Love Out Against Trailblazers

The Cavs will be a little shorthanded as they prepare to take on the Portland Trailblazers to finish off their four-game home stand at Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Kevin Love who is dealing with a hairline fracture in his thumb and Caris LeVert who rolled his ankle on Sunday night are both listed as OUT ahead of the game on Wednesday night.

Love was originally going to try and play through his thumb injury and gave it a go on Monday night against the Hawks. However, his thumb was heavily wrapped up. He was a nonfactor in that game as he played 11 minutes and did not score. The injury was clearly affecting him.

One of the reasons that Cleveland may be alright with K-Love sitting out and resting up a game is that it appears they will be getting back another power forward. Dean Wade who has missed six games with knee sourness is listed as PROBABLE for Wednesday night.

Cleveland will also be without Caris LeVert. He rolled his ankle in the first half of Cleveland's game against Atlanta and appeared to be pretty bad. He did not return in the second half and now LeVert will miss his third straight game with the injury.

The Cavs and Trailblazers tip off at 7:00 on Wednesday as Cleveland looks to end their four-game homestand with four straight wins.

--------

You may also like:

The Cavs Should Trade For This Utah Jazz Veteran

The Cavs Continue To Be One Of The Best Three-Point Shooting Teams In The NBA

Cavs Injury Status Update: Dean Wade Eyeing A Return? Will Kevin Love Play Against Portland?

Eliminating This Will Help The Cavs Reach Their Full Potential

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell And Jarett Allen's Priceless Reactions To Evan Mobley's Near Double-Double

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn