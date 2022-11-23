The Cavs Continue To Be One Of The Best Three-Point Shooting Teams In The NBA

Cleveland started off the season as one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league. Sometimes teams start off hot but aren't able to stay consistent throughout the year. This isn't the case for the Cavaliers.

The Cavs currently hold the second-best three-point percentage in the NBA. They are knocking down 39.6 percent of their shots from behind the arc. They could easily move into the lead with one game too.

The Denver Nuggets lead the way with a 40.3 three-point percentage. One fantastic shooting night from Cleveland and a poor one from Denver could easily see these two teams swap positions.

To wrap up the rest of the top five, the Boston Celtics are third in the NBA with a 39.0 percent, the Phoenix Suns own a 38.4 percent, and the Philadelphia 76ers have a 38.3 three-point percentage.

The Cavs are also one of the best teams from corner threes as well. They are knocking down 44.2 percent of their threes from that zone which is the third-best in the NBA.

Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) attempts a shot as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) defends in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

One of the reasons that they have such a great three-point percentage is that they have six significant rotation players hitting over 40 percent of their threes:

Dean Wade - .500

- .500 Darius Garland - .439

- .439 Donovan Mitchell - .410

- .410 Cedi Osman - .406

- .406 Kevin Love - .404

- .404 Lamar Stevens - .400

As good as the Cavs are at shooting threes, they also don't rely on the long ball either. They rank 22nd in three-point attempts per game. Despite this, they've still been able to find success are an efficient shooting team without launching 50 threes a night.

--------

You may also like:

Cavs Injury Status Update: Dean Wade Eyeing A Return? Will Kevin Love Play Against Portland?

Eliminating This Will Help The Cavs Reach Their Full Potential

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell And Jarett Allen's Priceless Reactions To Evan Mobley's Near Double-Double

Cavs Using Defense To Break Out Of Early Season Slump

Cavs Are Rolling Again, Win Third Straight With Victory Over Hawks

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn