The Cavs have dealt with their fair share of injuries over the last couple of weeks. This is what the injury report looks like before they take on the Portland Trailblazers.

Who's In?

Cleveland has had their fair share of injuries so far this season, but it seems like they are starting to get healthier as they wrap up their four-game home stand.

Kevin Love as of right now is QUESTIONABLE as he still deals with a hairline fracture in his thumb. Love was also considered questionable heading into Monday's game against the Hawks but eventually gave it a go. However, the power forward only played 11 minutes but did not score and only grabbed four rebounds. We'll see if Love tries to play again tomorrow or if he will sit out with another power forward's return on the horizon.

Dean Wade has also been nursing a knee injury over the last week and a half. Thankfully, he is currently listed as PROBABLE for Wednesday's matchup. Wade has played a vital part in Cleveland's bench. He's averaging almost 23 minutes and is knocking down 50 percent of his threes. It'll be great to have him back in the rotation!

Who's Out?

Caris LeVert will miss his second straight game after he rolled his ankle in Sunday's game again the Heat. The team has yet to release any sort of timetable for LeVert's return so how many games he misses is still up in the air.

