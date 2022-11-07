Cavaliers No Longer Living in LeBron James' Shadow

After tipping in an offensive rebound over Caris Levert in the first quarter of Sunday's game, Russell Westbrook – always known for his in game theatrics – directed the newly popular "too small" hand gesture to the Crytpo Arena crowd. And as Los Angeles Lakers fans cheered Westbrook all the way back to the defensive end of the floor, the moment felt a bit ironic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have always been "too small" for LeBron James, during the stretches of his career when he wasn't donning the wine and gold. It's always been a constant big brother owning little brother to the beat of a 17-1 record for James against his hometown team that he brought a title.

Sunday, however, felt very different.

This young, new-look Cavaliers team wasn't held hostage by the franchise's previous omens against James, and they certainly weren't about to roll over and kiss the rings of Northeast Ohio's prodigal son. Even as the Lakers star went on to have one of his typical dominant performances against his former team with 27 points, 7 rebounds and four assists, this Cavs team was unphased outscoring James' crew 56-36 in the second half on way to their 6th double-digit win of their season.

Meanwhile, Cleveland's newest star player, Donovan Mitchell upstaged King James with yet another 30-plus point performance – his sixth of the season. Darius Garland poured in 24, while Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen provided their staple front-court defense that helped Cleveland distance itself from Los Angeles.

James former teammate, Kevin Love got in on the fun as well with 10 points off the bench and a block of his close friend who notably posterized him last spring.

The performance left James gushing shades of a jealous ex-girlfriend postgame, gawking at how well-coached the Cavs are, how young they are, how professional they are, how hard they work. All things, knowing how cryptic James tends to be, it appears he wants but can't have with his current team. Funny, how the tables have turned.

In the grand scheme of this season a win over the now 2-6 Lakers isn't worth breaking out the good wine for. Their two impressive, overtime wins over the defending Eastern Conference Champion Celtics make a much larger statement about where this team is than a win over LA. But it's hard not to feel that taking down James for just the second time in franchise history, and in the fashion they did, was a symbolic step for the organization.

It's a declaration that a new era of Cavaliers basketball is here. That this franchise is progressing forward in a direction that doesn't revolve around "LeBron James" every waking moment. That both the organization and fans can look back fondly on the memories he brought this city, be grateful for the championship banner hanging in the rafters at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, but it's time to move on.

Many fans have longed for this day (including plenty of you who comment on our Cavs Insider Podcast telling us to stop bringing up his name). Others have continued to celebrate James from afar but anxiously awaited a day when their beloved Cleveland Cavaliers would be good again.

Well, that day has arrived. The little brother isn't too small anymore. The Cavs are done being bullied by LeBron.

--------

You may also like:

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

Eight Is Great: Cavaliers Take Winning Streak To Los Angeles For Showdown With Lakers

Kevin Love Turns Back The Clock In Cavs Short-Handed Win Over Pistons

No Mitchell? No Garland? No Problem For The Cavs As They Route Detroit

Evan Mobley Sets New Career High In Blocks Against Pistons

How Have The Cavs Found A Way To Win In The Biggest Moments?

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn

Follow me on Twitter: @Spencito_