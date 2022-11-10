Cavaliers Unveil New City Edition Uniforms

The Cleveland Cavaliers introduced a new jersey to their uniform lineup on Thursday morning. The 2022-23 City Edition uniform draws inspiration from the Cleveland Metroparks to combine the colors and tones of one of Northeast Ohio's hidden gems into the latest concept uniform.

Teams have been introducing City Edition threads in recent years which typically tie in some local flavor to a franchise's home city. The "vintage and earthy" uniform combo was designed by creative director Daniel Arsham.

The jerseys feature a tan and light blue color pattern that pops on a white uniform with “The Land” displayed across the chest, accented with the Cavs “C” logo. The franchise's new jersey patch partner Cleveland-Cliffs is featured on the upper left chest.

The shorts feature a tan and light blue waistband and the Cavs “V net” logo in the center. The light blue Cavs “C” logo can also be found on the right side of the shorts.

A new floor design accompanies the new threads that is specifically inspired by the miles of Lake Erie coastline.

The left side of the natural hardwood floor is accented in light blue and the right side in tan. At half court, where water meets land, “The Land” logo is displayed, complementing the design on the chest of the uniform.

Fans will get their first chance to see the new uniforms this week when the Cavaliers return from a five-game road trip.

The City Edition Jersey schedule is:

November 13th vs. the Timberwolves

November 30th vs. the 76ers

December 10th vs. the Thunder

December 23rd vs. the Raptors

January 4th vs. the Suns

January 31st vs. the Heat

March 17th vs. the Wizards

